Dr. Octavia Devon, MD
Overview of Dr. Octavia Devon, MD
Dr. Octavia Devon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Devon works at
Dr. Devon's Office Locations
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8420Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lahey Outpatient Center, Lexington16 Hayden Ave, Lexington, MA 02421 Directions (781) 744-8420
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I took my son to the emergency room for a mountain biking accident that he was in, earlier that day. She was the specialist that helped him in the ER, and ultimately did his emergency surgery . We couldn’t have gotten luckier to have gotten Dr Octavia Devon! This was an uncomfortable situation for my teenage son, and she was incredible. She was so kind and understanding and made him feel so much more comfortable with discussing this private injury that he had sustained mountain biking. She helped us both get through all of the unknowns and because of her knowledge and skills, he was ok in the end. Hats off to Dr Devon!
About Dr. Octavia Devon, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1396976205
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devon has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Devon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.