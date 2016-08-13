Dr. Octavian Adam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Octavian Adam, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Berkshire Medical Center, Columbia Memorial Hospital and Glens Falls Hospital.
Albany Med Ctr Mvmnt Dsrdr Clin47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-6611Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 2 777 North St Fl 2, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 447-2870
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
This man did in 15s had me admitted to the stroke ward of BMC. every nurse, dr, all staff were amazing, skilled, sympathetic, attentive, happy, while working. Dr Adam proved via testing that i had multiple mini strokes, evry day for 4 mos. Brain damage both sides, severe memory loss. But im alive to tell it. 99% blockage. 1% saved my life, that n Dr Adam. Thnk you!
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1104020791
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
- Neurology
Dr. Adam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adam has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Tremor and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Adam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adam.
