Dr. Octavio Carreno, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Octavio Carreno, MD

Dr. Octavio Carreno, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University Medical School|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Carreno works at De Cardenas & Villalonga MD PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillectomy, Adenoidectomy and Ear Tube Placement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Carreno's Office Locations

  1. 1
    De Cardenas & Villalonga MD PA
    3100 SW 62nd Ave Ste 124, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 901-7390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tonsillectomy
Adenoidectomy
Ear Tube Placement
Allergic Rhinitis
Otitis Media
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Perforated Eardrum
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Scan
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue-Tie
Tonsillitis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Balloon Sinuplasty
Broken Nose
Caldwell-Luc Procedure
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Laryngitis
Cleft Lip and Palate
Cleft Palate
Common Cold
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders
Ear Infection
Ear Surgery
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery
ENT Surgery
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Facial Reconstruction
Frenectomy
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Head and Neck Cancer
Head and Neck Surgery
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Labyrinthitis
Laryngitis
Larynx Conditions
Lip, Excision or Resection
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Obstruction
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Nasal Surgery
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Oral Cancer
Otosclerosis
Outer Ear Infection
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Perilymph Fistula (PLF)
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Pulmonary Disease
Rhinoseptoplasty
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinus Disorders
Sinus Surgery
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea Surgery
Sleep Disorders
Sleep Study
Snoring
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Sphenoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tonsil Cancer
Tracheal Surgery
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 03, 2021
    Dr. Carreno is a very thorough and caring physician. He is knowledgeable and explains your condition and what you can expect. You feel he cares and want's to help you feel better. When he is in consultation with you he gives you his undivided attention The wait time is well worth it. He recently performed surgery on me, God bless his hands, I can breath right again. I'm amazed how well i felt after the surgery. Be assured your in capable hands. Thank you so much Dr Carreno
    SONIA Garrido — Feb 03, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Octavio Carreno, MD
    About Dr. Octavio Carreno, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629039409
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Tulane Med|Tulane University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University Medical School|Tulane University of Louisiana
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Octavio Carreno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carreno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carreno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carreno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carreno works at De Cardenas & Villalonga MD PA in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Carreno’s profile.

    Dr. Carreno has seen patients for Tonsillectomy, Adenoidectomy and Ear Tube Placement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carreno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Carreno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carreno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carreno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carreno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

