Dr. Octavio Carreno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Octavio Carreno, MD
Dr. Octavio Carreno, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University Medical School|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Carreno works at
Dr. Carreno's Office Locations
De Cardenas & Villalonga MD PA3100 SW 62nd Ave Ste 124, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 901-7390
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carreno is a very thorough and caring physician. He is knowledgeable and explains your condition and what you can expect. You feel he cares and want's to help you feel better. When he is in consultation with you he gives you his undivided attention The wait time is well worth it. He recently performed surgery on me, God bless his hands, I can breath right again. I'm amazed how well i felt after the surgery. Be assured your in capable hands. Thank you so much Dr Carreno
About Dr. Octavio Carreno, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629039409
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Med|Tulane University
- Tulane University Medical School|Tulane University of Louisiana
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Carreno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carreno accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carreno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carreno has seen patients for Tonsillectomy, Adenoidectomy and Ear Tube Placement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carreno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carreno speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Carreno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carreno.
