Dr. Octavio De La Pena, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from NATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HOMEOPATHY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.



Dr. De La Pena works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.