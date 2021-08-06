Overview of Dr. Octavio Pinell, MD

Dr. Octavio Pinell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Pinell works at Ballad Health Medical Associates OB/GYN in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.