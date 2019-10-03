Dr. Octavius Polk Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polk Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Octavius Polk Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Octavius Polk Jr, MD
Dr. Octavius Polk Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oxon Hill, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.
Dr. Polk Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Polk Jr's Office Locations
-
1
UM Capital Region Medical Group251 National Harbor Blvd Fl 5, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Directions (301) 618-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Polk Jr?
Dr. Polk is knowledgable, thorough, and truly kind hearted. He gives great care to is patients.
About Dr. Octavius Polk Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1144231374
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital|MD Inst Emer Med Surg
- howard university hospital
- howard university hospital
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polk Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polk Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polk Jr works at
Dr. Polk Jr has seen patients for Asthma, Sarcoidosis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polk Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Polk Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polk Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polk Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polk Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.