Overview

Dr. Odalys Brito, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana and is affiliated with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Brito works at HCA Florida Behavioral Health Specialists - Tamarac in Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Tobacco Use Disorder and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.