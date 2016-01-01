Dr. Odalys Brito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Odalys Brito, MD
Overview
Dr. Odalys Brito, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana and is affiliated with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Brito works at
Locations
HCA Florida Behavioral Health Specialists - Tamarac7421 N University Dr Ste 310, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 724-6680Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Odalys Brito, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396765798
Education & Certifications
- UF Health Shands Hospital|University Fl
- Hospital Salvador Allende
- Lincoln Med Mental Health Center
- Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brito works at
Dr. Brito has seen patients for Anxiety, Tobacco Use Disorder and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brito speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brito.
