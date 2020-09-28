Dr. Oday Alrabadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alrabadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oday Alrabadi, MD
Overview of Dr. Oday Alrabadi, MD
Dr. Oday Alrabadi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Avondale, AZ. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Alrabadi's Office Locations
Biltmore Cardiology - Goodyear3125 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (602) 249-8577
Biltmore Cardiology at Peoria26900 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy Ste 210, Peoria, AZ 85383 Directions (602) 841-0741
Biltmore Cardiology at Buckeye525 S Watson Rd Ste 200, Buckeye, AZ 85326 Directions (602) 841-0741
Biltmore Cardiology at Arrowhead Campus18700 N 64th Dr Ste 301, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 707-3518Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Maimonides Medical Center960 50TH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 438-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Canyon Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Recommended me to have a defibrillator put in since then over the past few months I've had congestive heart failure was in the hospital he visited me there had follow-up care for me going to make an appointment to see him again he is a wonderful doctor
About Dr. Oday Alrabadi, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1972779643
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center|Seton Hall Med Sch/St Michaels Med Ctr
- Henry Ford Hospital|King Abdul Aziz University / College of Medicine And Allied Science
- Princess Basma Tchng Hosp
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Interventional Cardiology
