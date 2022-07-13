Overview of Dr. Oday Alsheikh, MD

Dr. Oday Alsheikh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Alsheikh works at Braverman Terry/Oei Eye Assocs in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Pterygium and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.