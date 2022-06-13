Overview of Dr. Odeane Connor, MD

Dr. Odeane Connor, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Connor works at Pain & Wound Care Center in Gadsden, AL with other offices in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Upper Back Pain, Back Pain and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.