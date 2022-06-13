See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Gadsden, AL
Dr. Odeane Connor, MD

Pain Medicine
3.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Odeane Connor, MD

Dr. Odeane Connor, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. Connor works at Pain & Wound Care Center in Gadsden, AL with other offices in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Upper Back Pain, Back Pain and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Connor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pain & Wound Care Center
    402 S 6th St, Gadsden, AL 35901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 546-9558
  2. 2
    Anniston Quality Health Care
    1316 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 236-0221
  3. 3
    Anniston Chf Clinic
    601 Leighton Ave, Anniston, AL 36207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 741-9455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Odeane Connor, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528049558
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Odeane Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Connor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Connor has seen patients for Upper Back Pain, Back Pain and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

