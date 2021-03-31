Overview of Dr. Odel Ruano, MD

Dr. Odel Ruano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Venice, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University Of Central America and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.



Dr. Ruano works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Venice, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.