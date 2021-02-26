Overview

Dr. Odessa Hoinkis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They graduated from COMPREHENSIVE UNIVERSITY OF ESSEN / FIELD OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Hoinkis works at Bergen Geniatric Care in Oradell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.