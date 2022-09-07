See All Radiation Oncologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Odette Campbell, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Odette Campbell, MD

Dr. Odette Campbell, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads.

Dr. Campbell works at North Texas Medical Specialists in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Campbell's Office Locations

    North Texas Medical Specialists
    5072 W Plano Pkwy Ste 220, Plano, TX 75093 (469) 671-0900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertension
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Hypertension
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Sep 07, 2022
    North Texas Medical Specialists is a caring and compassionate group of medical providers. Dr. Odette Campbell has the compassion and empathy that all physicians should possess. Patients often commented that she was kind, understanding, and listened attentively. During the holiday season, North Texas Medical Specialists received many gifts from grateful patients. This is the only doctor's office I have seen be acknowledged in this way. I also saw that Dr. Campbell had a unique ability to connect with patients because she was open, authentic, honest, and treated everyone respectfully. Finally, Dr, Campbell and her staff demonstrated extraordinary interpersonal skills. North Texas Medical Specialists has a diverse staff that interacts wonderfully, respecting everyone in the office, and contributing to a positive work environment. Dr, Campbell is a great clinician constantly aware of when someone needed help.
    Brittany Lewis — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Odette Campbell, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1114989092
    Education & Certifications

    • Hahnemann University
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    • College Of William & Mary
    • Radiation Oncology
