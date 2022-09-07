Overview of Dr. Odette Campbell, MD

Dr. Odette Campbell, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads.



Dr. Campbell works at North Texas Medical Specialists in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.