Dr. Odette Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Odette Campbell, MD
Overview of Dr. Odette Campbell, MD
Dr. Odette Campbell, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell's Office Locations
-
1
North Texas Medical Specialists5072 W Plano Pkwy Ste 220, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 671-0900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campbell?
North Texas Medical Specialists is a caring and compassionate group of medical providers. Dr. Odette Campbell has the compassion and empathy that all physicians should possess. Patients often commented that she was kind, understanding, and listened attentively. During the holiday season, North Texas Medical Specialists received many gifts from grateful patients. This is the only doctor's office I have seen be acknowledged in this way. I also saw that Dr. Campbell had a unique ability to connect with patients because she was open, authentic, honest, and treated everyone respectfully. Finally, Dr, Campbell and her staff demonstrated extraordinary interpersonal skills. North Texas Medical Specialists has a diverse staff that interacts wonderfully, respecting everyone in the office, and contributing to a positive work environment. Dr, Campbell is a great clinician constantly aware of when someone needed help.
About Dr. Odette Campbell, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114989092
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- College Of William & Mary
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Hypertension, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Campbell speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.