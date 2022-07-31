Dr. Odinachi Oguh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oguh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Odinachi Oguh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Odinachi Oguh, MD
Dr. Odinachi Oguh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBERT SZENT-GYORGYI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Uf Health Jacksonville.
They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies.
Dr. Oguh's Office Locations
- 1 580 W 8th St Fl 9, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Directions (912) 729-6821
Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health888 W Bonneville Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 331-7041
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Competent , personal, experienced and listens to his patients d
About Dr. Odinachi Oguh, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1376744870
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT SZENT-GYORGYI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
