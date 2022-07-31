Overview of Dr. Odinachi Oguh, MD

Dr. Odinachi Oguh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBERT SZENT-GYORGYI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Uf Health Jacksonville.



They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.