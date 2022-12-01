Dr. Odinaka Akunne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akunne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Odinaka Akunne, MD
Overview of Dr. Odinaka Akunne, MD
Dr. Odinaka Akunne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Akunne's Office Locations
Odinaka Akunne, MD | Wellstar Urology4904 Timber Ridge Dr, Douglasville, GA 30135 Directions (770) 428-4475
Odinaka Akunne, Md Wellstar Urology4441 Atlanta Rd Se, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (470) 956-4220
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Akunne following a visit to the ER for a kidney stone. His staff were prompt, professional, and friendly. They listened to what I had to say and acted accordingly. I felt heard and cared for.
About Dr. Odinaka Akunne, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1831333046
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akunne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akunne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akunne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akunne has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akunne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Akunne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akunne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akunne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akunne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.