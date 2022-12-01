Overview of Dr. Odinaka Akunne, MD

Dr. Odinaka Akunne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Akunne works at Odinaka Akunne, MD | Wellstar Urology in Douglasville, GA with other offices in Smyrna, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.