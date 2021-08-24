Dr. Odrin Castillo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Odrin Castillo, DO
Overview
Dr. Odrin Castillo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA.
Dr. Castillo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Sports Medicine)450 E Spring St Ste 1, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castillo?
Dr. Castillo is one of a kind! I usually HATE Doctors and would almost rather die than have to deal with them, but Odrin Castillo is different. My first visit with him was on the phone and when I hung up I had a feeling I might have finally found my doctor. Have seen him in the office a few times since and I was right, I did find my doctor. No one has a better bedside manner than he does! He has proven consistently that he has my back 100%. Although he’s had to give me news that I didn’t want to hear at times, he’s also helped me turn the negative things around. He has an uncanny way of getting me to do things that other doctors couldn’t. He’s encouraging, caring and empathetic. He understands that ultimately it’s the patient’s decision to decide what works for them. His response time is unheard of. I sent him a request for a referral this afternoon and a couple of hours later, he had not only processed the request, but I received the approval. His communication skills are outstanding!
About Dr. Odrin Castillo, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1144751736
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Castillo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castillo works at
Dr. Castillo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.