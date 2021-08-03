Dr. Ofelia Ionescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ionescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ofelia Ionescu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ofelia Ionescu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ De Med Generala Din Craiova and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ionescu works at
Locations
DR.Ophelia Ionescu,MD.500 N Michigan Ave Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 245-5222Thursday4:00pm - 7:00pm
Dr. Ophelia Ionescu M D1007 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 551-2493Wednesday11:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 150 E Huron St Ste 1306, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (773) 551-2493
Universal Health1026 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 271-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
I am a patient of Dr. Ionescu for more than 9 years now. During this time, I received excellent medical care, appropriate medication and most importantly an empathetic ear that took time to listen to my problems and guide me through be able to have a normal life again. Literally, Dr. Ionescu saved my live. Dr. Ionescu is not the traditional psychiatrist that will prescribe you pills, send you to some counseling practice to deal with your issues. In addition to medication, she will combine the treatment with appropriate counseling, take careful notes and advise and guide me through the journey for recovery. I am whole heartily recommend Dr. Ionescu and her practice to anyone dealing with mental health problems. You will know you are in good hands!
About Dr. Ofelia Ionescu, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Romanian
- 1689716953
Education & Certifications
- Finch University Health Sci, Chicago Med School - Psychiatry
- Univ De Med Generala Din Craiova
- Sch Med Cluj Romania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ionescu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ionescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ionescu speaks French, Italian and Romanian.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ionescu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ionescu.
