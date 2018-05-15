Overview

Dr. Ofelia Narvasa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Narvasa works at OFELIA NARVASA, MD. INC. in Chino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.