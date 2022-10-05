Overview

Dr. Ofer Wellisch, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Wellisch works at Stamford Health - Medical Office Building (radiology) in Stamford, CT with other offices in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.