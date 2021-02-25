Overview of Dr. Ofer Werthaim, MD

Dr. Ofer Werthaim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Werthaim works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Rash and Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.