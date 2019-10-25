Overview of Dr. Ofer Zikel, MD

Dr. Ofer Zikel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.



They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.