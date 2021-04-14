Dr. Sarid-Segal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ofra Sarid-Segal, MD
Overview of Dr. Ofra Sarid-Segal, MD
Dr. Ofra Sarid-Segal, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Sarid-Segal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sarid-Segal's Office Locations
-
1
Mt Auburn Hospital Dept of Psychiatry330 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 499-5054Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
VA Boston Healthcare System150 S Huntington Ave, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 232-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarid-Segal?
I love her. She is the best thing that ever happened to me. She is the perfect doctor for me. Dr Segal is so easy to talk to and always helps me feel at ease. I know she would help you too.
About Dr. Ofra Sarid-Segal, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1275550097
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarid-Segal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarid-Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarid-Segal works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarid-Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarid-Segal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarid-Segal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarid-Segal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.