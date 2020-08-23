Overview

Dr. Ofsman Quintana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Nicaragua Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Quintana works at South Texas Health System Clinics #101 in McAllen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX and Mission, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.