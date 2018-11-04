Dr. Ogechi Muoh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muoh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ogechi Muoh, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ogechi Muoh, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Independence, OH.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Gout and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 6150 Oak Tree Blvd Ste 150A, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (440) 743-8178
Uhmp - Fairlawn Timeshare3800 Embassy Pkwy Ste 250, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (440) 842-4500
Mercy Medical Center1320 Mercy Dr NW, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 489-1000
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
- University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is very kind and understanding. She was able to figure out what was wrong with me after only 2 visits and now I am doing much better.
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Muoh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muoh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muoh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muoh has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Gout and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muoh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Muoh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muoh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muoh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muoh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.