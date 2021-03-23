Dr. Ognian Pomakov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pomakov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ognian Pomakov, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ognian Pomakov, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Buffalo
Dr. Pomakov works at
Gastroenterology Associates, LLP60 Maple Rd Ste 1, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-5250Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Prior to my recent colonoscopy, Dr. Pomakov introduced himself, and he explained the procedure to me. He asked if I had any questions, and he answered them concisely. Dr. Pomakov was very personable, and he made me feel relaxed and comfortable. I would recommend him, and I would not hesitate to consult him if a future need arises.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1366583767
- SUNY Buffalo
- SUNY Buffalo
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Pomakov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pomakov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pomakov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pomakov has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pomakov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pomakov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pomakov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pomakov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pomakov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.