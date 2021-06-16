Overview

Dr. Ogori Kalu, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Saint Michael's Medical Center.



Dr. Kalu works at Saint Michael's Medical Center in Newark, NJ with other offices in Belleville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.