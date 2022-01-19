See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Encino, CA
Dr. Ohad Ben-Yehuda, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ohad Ben-Yehuda, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (55)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ohad Ben-Yehuda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Ben-Yehuda works at Ohad Ben-Yehuda, MD in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Encino
    5363 Balboa Blvd Ste 237, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 783-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ben-Yehuda?

    Jan 19, 2022
    I transferred to Dr. Ben-Yehuda at 30 weeks of pregnancy after I felt that my previous doctor wasn’t a good fit. Boy, did I make the right decision! Dr. Ben-Yehuda’s confidence and humor immediately put us at ease. He was generous with his knowledge, explaining every step as if we were his students. As first-time parents, my husband and I had a lot of questions and it was so assuring to receive such thoughtful responses. We both felt he genuinely wanted us to have the best experience possible. He was clear, communicative, professional and kind. I am so grateful that we found him! He made our birth experience so very special. You will not find a better doctor than Dr. Ben-Yehuda.
    Ashley Reneau — Jan 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ohad Ben-Yehuda, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ohad Ben-Yehuda, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ben-Yehuda to family and friends

    Dr. Ben-Yehuda's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ben-Yehuda

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ohad Ben-Yehuda, MD.

    About Dr. Ohad Ben-Yehuda, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093754483
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cedar Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai medical center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California At Los Angeles
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ohad Ben-Yehuda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ben-Yehuda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ben-Yehuda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ben-Yehuda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ben-Yehuda works at Ohad Ben-Yehuda, MD in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ben-Yehuda’s profile.

    Dr. Ben-Yehuda has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ben-Yehuda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Ben-Yehuda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ben-Yehuda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ben-Yehuda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ben-Yehuda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ohad Ben-Yehuda, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.