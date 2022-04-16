Overview

Dr. Ohad Sheffy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY / HADASSAH MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Sheffy works at TPMG - Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group in Suffolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.