Dr. Ohara Aivaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Ohara Aivaz, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Cedars Sinai Dermatology99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Landmark Imaging Surgical Center LLC11620 Wilshire Blvd Ste 102, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 385-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ohara Aivaz, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Assyrian
- 1487946661
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aivaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aivaz has seen patients for Impetigo, Cold Sore and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aivaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aivaz speaks Assyrian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Aivaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aivaz.
