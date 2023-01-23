Dr. Asikhia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ojeagbase Asikhia, MD
Overview
Dr. Ojeagbase Asikhia, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Antigua College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Asikhia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dept of Emergency Medicine2301 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions (215) 952-9130
-
2
Dept of Emergency Medicine1020 Sansom St Ste 239, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-6844
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asikhia?
Dr. OJ Asikhia’s bed side manner was phenomenal. He was courteous, professional and attentive while caring for my daughter. He had genuine concerns regarding my daughter’s health and it showed. Thank you for the follow up calls made to make sure she was okay. MSB’s MOM ??
About Dr. Ojeagbase Asikhia, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1215420971
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Inspira Health Network
- American University Of Antigua College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asikhia accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asikhia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asikhia works at
Dr. Asikhia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asikhia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asikhia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asikhia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.