Overview of Dr. Ok Hong, MD

Dr. Ok Hong, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from HANYANG UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hong works at Pro Psych Associates SC in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.