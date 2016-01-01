Overview of Dr. Okan Elidemir, MD

Dr. Okan Elidemir, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Elidemir works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Pensacola in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.