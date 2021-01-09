Overview

Dr. Okanta Jackson, MD is a Dermatologist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Jackson works at DERMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES OF TALLAHASSEE, PA in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Birthmark and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.