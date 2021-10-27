Dr. Okeoma Mmeje, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mmeje is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Okeoma Mmeje, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Okeoma Mmeje, MD
Dr. Okeoma Mmeje, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Mmeje works at
Dr. Mmeje's Office Locations
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 763-6295
Regents of the Univ. of Michigan4260 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 647-5660
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mmeje is the best. She’s an excellent doctor who actually cares about her patients. After going through I really difficult medical situation, she even came to visit me in the hospital. She’s special!
About Dr. Okeoma Mmeje, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
