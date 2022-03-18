See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fresno, CA
Dr. O'Key Sams, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. O'Key Sams, MD

Dr. O'Key Sams, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AHMADU BELLO UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.

Dr. Sams works at Sammarian Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Sams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sammarian Medical Group Inc
    7035 N Chestnut Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 324-0700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Mar 18, 2022
    Very quick !! Front desk on it!!!! Doc is on point!! Professional and heartwarming!!!! Explains everything!! And very understandable!!!
    Jason McCormick — Mar 18, 2022
    About Dr. O'Key Sams, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760409726
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AHMADU BELLO UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
