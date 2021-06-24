Dr. Demediuk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oksana Demediuk, MD
Overview of Dr. Oksana Demediuk, MD
Dr. Oksana Demediuk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
The Retina Eye Center - Augusta3520 Walton Way Ext Ste A, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 481-9191
The Retina Eye Center - Aiken733 RICHLAND AVE W, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (706) 481-9191
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Demediuk has treated me for macular degeneration for over teen years. I have found her to be an extremely competent, very thorough, and extremely compassionate andcaring.
- U Toronto
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Thos Jeff U Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Demediuk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demediuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demediuk has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demediuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Demediuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demediuk.
