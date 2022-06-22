Overview

Dr. Oksana Hirniak, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia Coll Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Hirniak works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in San Marcos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.