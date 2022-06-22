Dr. Oksana Hirniak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirniak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oksana Hirniak, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oksana Hirniak, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia Coll Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Hirniak works at
Locations
-
1
Graybill Medical Group277 Rancheros Dr Ste 370, San Marcos, CA 92069 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hirniak?
I waited a year & changed insurance because I was so impressed by her care of a family member.. now the good doctor oversees my care.
About Dr. Oksana Hirniak, DO
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1891750345
Education & Certifications
- Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton
- Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia Coll Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirniak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirniak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hirniak using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hirniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirniak works at
Dr. Hirniak speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirniak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirniak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirniak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirniak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.