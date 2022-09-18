Dr. Lekarev has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oksana Lekarev, DO
Dr. Oksana Lekarev, DO is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Medical Genetics505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
My daughter has phobia of doctors, and Dr. Lekarev was able to calm her down. It was the first time my daughter left an appointment complementing the doctor. Dr. Lekarev was caring, relatable, patient, and extremely knowledgeable.
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1205058187
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Accepted insurance: Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lekarev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lekarev works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lekarev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lekarev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lekarev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.