Dr. Oksana Nimkevych, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Oksana Nimkevych, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Odessa Medical Institute and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.
Wellness Institute of Nephrology LLC (win)200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 305, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 464-8712
Metairie Dialysis Center7100 Airline Dr, Metairie, LA 70003 Directions (504) 731-1969
La Pain Doctor Inc.502 Rue de Sante Ste 303, La Place, LA 70068 Directions (504) 464-8712
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Nephrology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1053644567
- Odessa Medical Institute
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Nimkevych has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nimkevych accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nimkevych has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nimkevych has seen patients for Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nimkevych on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nimkevych speaks Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nimkevych. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nimkevych.
