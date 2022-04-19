Dr. Oktai Mamedov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mamedov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oktai Mamedov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Oktai Mamedov, MD
Dr. Oktai Mamedov, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hlth System
Dr. Mamedov works at
Dr. Mamedov's Office Locations
Comprehensive Sleep Center3515 Coolidge Rd Ste A, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 755-6888
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Has always taken the time to explain things well, talk through options and answer any questions.
About Dr. Oktai Mamedov, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Azeri, Russian and Turkish
- 1518152347
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hlth System
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
