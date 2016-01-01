Overview of Dr. Oktavijan Minanov, MD

Dr. Oktavijan Minanov, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus, Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Minanov works at Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery Institute in Mount Clemens, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.