Dr. Ola Ahmed, MD
Overview of Dr. Ola Ahmed, MD
Dr. Ola Ahmed, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic Health System - Northland in Barron.
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire1221 Whipple St, Eau Claire, WI 54703 Directions (715) 350-8288
Mayo Clinic Health System - Barron1222 E Woodland Ave, Barron, WI 54812 Directions (715) 350-8287Thursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ola Ahmed, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Northland in Barron
Frequently Asked Questions
