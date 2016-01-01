Overview of Dr. Ola Ahmed, MD

Dr. Ola Ahmed, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic Health System - Northland in Barron.



Dr. Ahmed works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire in Eau Claire, WI with other offices in Barron, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.