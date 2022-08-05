See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Olabisi Asimolowo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Olabisi Asimolowo, MD

Pain Medicine
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Olabisi Asimolowo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Asimolowo works at Summit Medical Group in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in Fort Lee, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mairin Jerome, MD
Dr. Mairin Jerome, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jason Siefferman, MD
Dr. Jason Siefferman, MD
4.9 (36)
View Profile
Dr. Paul Kovatis, MD
Dr. Paul Kovatis, MD
4.4 (44)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Medical Group PA
    150 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 273-4300
  2. 2
    Bridgeview Pain Center
    1566 LEMOINE AVE, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 351-5393

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Asimolowo?

    Aug 05, 2022
    Dr Olabisi Asimolowo is amazing! I first went to her in August 2021 to find relief for a stabbing pain in my butt which radiated down my leg. It was not a constant pain, but when it flared up the pain was a level 10. She scheduled me for an epidural steroid injection which completely stopped my pain! I had another pain incident in July 2022 which was a sharp pain at the outside of my knee which also went down my leg. She again did an epidural steroid injection which alleviated this pain too. I found her explanations of the process and what to expect to be clear and concise. I have nothing but high praise for her and this procedure.
    — Aug 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Olabisi Asimolowo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Olabisi Asimolowo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Asimolowo to family and friends

    Dr. Asimolowo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Asimolowo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Olabisi Asimolowo, MD.

    About Dr. Olabisi Asimolowo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Yoruba
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871768929
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Penn State Milton S Hershey Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • State Univ Of New York Health Science Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • SUNY Downstate Medical/ University Hosp of Brooklyn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olabisi Asimolowo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asimolowo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asimolowo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Asimolowo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asimolowo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asimolowo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asimolowo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Olabisi Asimolowo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.