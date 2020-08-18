Dr. Folarin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oladapo Folarin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Oladapo Folarin, MD
Dr. Oladapo Folarin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Savoy Medical Center.
Dr. Folarin's Office Locations
Hope Clinical Services5615d Jackson St, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 442-9999
Compass Behavioral Center of Alexandria6410 Masonic Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 442-3163
Allen Parish Community Healthcare108 6th Ave, Kinder, LA 70648 Directions (337) 738-2527
Hospital Affiliations
- Savoy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Oladapo Folarin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1346206349
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Folarin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Folarin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Folarin has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Folarin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Folarin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Folarin.
