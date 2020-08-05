Overview

Dr. Oladapo Lapite, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Lapite works at Lapite Family Practice in Monroe, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.