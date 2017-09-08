Overview

Dr. Olaf Johansen, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.



Dr. Johansen works at Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Colon and Rectal Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.