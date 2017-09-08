See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Olaf Johansen, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Olaf Johansen, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.

Dr. Johansen works at Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Colon and Rectal Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Colon and Rectal Specialists
    5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 250, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 528-2270

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Mooresville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Olaf Johansen, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942202015
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Florida, Weston, Fl
    Residency
    • Harvard/Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Ma
    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olaf Johansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johansen works at Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Colon and Rectal Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Johansen’s profile.

    Dr. Johansen has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Johansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johansen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

