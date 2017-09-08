Dr. Olaf Johansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olaf Johansen, MD
Overview
Dr. Olaf Johansen, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
Locations
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Colon and Rectal Specialists5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 250, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 528-2270
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Johansen. I've had a hemorrhoid surgery (knife) in early 2000 that went well but the recovery was fairly brutal (nature of the surgery). Colonoscopy in 2009. Second hemorrhoid surgery in 2017 recently with rubber-band technique. Fabulous results and very easy on patient. In all cases, D. Johansen was exceptional in all phases of the experience. What a better place the world would be if all Drs. were of the calibre of Dr. Johansen!!
About Dr. Olaf Johansen, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida, Weston, Fl
- Harvard/Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Ma
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johansen accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johansen works at
Dr. Johansen has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Johansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.