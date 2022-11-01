See All Neurosurgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Olaide Ajayi, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (27)
Overview of Dr. Olaide Ajayi, MD

Dr. Olaide Ajayi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Loma Linda University Sch Med.

Dr. Ajayi works at Texas Health Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ajayi's Office Locations

    Texas Health Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists
    800 5th Ave Ste 500, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 250-4280
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Myelopathy
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 01, 2022
    Great
    Anonymous — Nov 01, 2022
    About Dr. Olaide Ajayi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174057814
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center &amp; Children's Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University Sch Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ajayi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ajayi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ajayi works at Texas Health Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ajayi’s profile.

    Dr. Ajayi has seen patients for Myelopathy, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ajayi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajayi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajayi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajayi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajayi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
