Dr. Olaitan Adeniji, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Olaitan Adeniji, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Div of Gastro, Univ of S AL
Dr. Adeniji works at
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates1600 Medical Way Ste 270, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 972-4780
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates301 Philip Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 822-5560
Internal Medicine Specialists721 Wellness Way Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 995-7989
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Extremely knowledgeable. Cares about patients.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- Div of Gastro, Univ of S AL
- RWJMS, Muhlenberg Hosp
Dr. Adeniji has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adeniji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adeniji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adeniji has seen patients for Constipation, Gastritis and Peptic Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adeniji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adeniji speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Adeniji. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adeniji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adeniji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adeniji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.