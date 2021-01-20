See All Gastroenterologists in Snellville, GA
Dr. Olaitan Adeniji, MD

Gastroenterology
2.8 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Olaitan Adeniji, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Div of Gastro, Univ of S AL

Dr. Adeniji works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Snellville, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastritis and Peptic Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates
    1600 Medical Way Ste 270, Snellville, GA 30078 (770) 972-4780
    Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates
    301 Philip Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770) 822-5560
    Internal Medicine Specialists
    721 Wellness Way Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770) 995-7989

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Gastritis
Peptic Ulcer
Constipation
Gastritis
Peptic Ulcer

Constipation
Gastritis
Peptic Ulcer
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenal Ulcer
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Varices
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Hepatitis C
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malnutrition
Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
Reflux Esophagitis
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Anal or Rectal Pain
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Colitis
Colon Cancer
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Colorectal Cancer
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Esophageal Dilation
Esophageal Diverticulum
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Heartburn
Hepatitis
Ileus
Indigestion
Ischemic Colitis
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 20, 2021
    Extremely knowledgeable. Cares about patients.
    Amanda — Jan 20, 2021
    About Dr. Olaitan Adeniji, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255321089
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Div of Gastro, Univ of S AL
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • RWJMS, Muhlenberg Hosp
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olaitan Adeniji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adeniji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adeniji has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adeniji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adeniji has seen patients for Constipation, Gastritis and Peptic Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adeniji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Adeniji. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adeniji.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adeniji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adeniji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

