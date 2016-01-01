Overview of Dr. Olajide Akinsanya, MD

Dr. Olajide Akinsanya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Akinsanya works at Akins Medical Clinic in Gadsden, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.