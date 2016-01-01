See All Pediatric Surgeons in Oakland, CA
Dr. Olajire Idowu, MD

Pediatric Surgery
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Olajire Idowu, MD

Dr. Olajire Idowu, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Idowu works at Childrens Hospital Medical Center Ambulatory Care Pharmacy in Oakland, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Idowu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Hospital Medical Center Ambulatory Care Pharmacy
    744 52nd St, Oakland, CA 94609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 428-3022
  2. 2
    Ucsf Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland
    747 52nd St, Oakland, CA 94609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 428-3022
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Olajire Idowu, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841236320
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Idowu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Idowu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Idowu works at Childrens Hospital Medical Center Ambulatory Care Pharmacy in Oakland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Idowu’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Idowu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Idowu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Idowu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Idowu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

